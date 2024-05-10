Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Free Report) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,636 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,459 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $5,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $237,000. VCI Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $692,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 83,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,274,000 after acquiring an additional 9,148 shares during the last quarter. Custom Index Systems LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter worth $392,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA XAR traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $141.99. The company had a trading volume of 36,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,026. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52 week low of $108.32 and a 52 week high of $143.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $137.57 and its 200-day moving average is $131.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.33 and a beta of 0.85.

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US aerospace & defense companies. XAR was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

