Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Sells 13,870 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 241,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,870 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 1.7% of Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $23,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 89,272,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,395,146,000 after buying an additional 2,551,739 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 63,061,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,258,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,797 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 25,936,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,438,642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346,840 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,070,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,357,676,000 after purchasing an additional 440,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 120.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,145,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,332,000 after buying an additional 9,923,920 shares during the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG traded down $0.22 on Friday, reaching $96.23. 5,326,446 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,134,436. The company has a 50 day moving average of $96.68 and a 200 day moving average of $96.82. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.58 and a fifty-two week high of $100.19.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

