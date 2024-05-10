Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Sells 25,591 Shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. cut its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 231,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,591 shares during the quarter. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF makes up about 0.8% of Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. owned 0.12% of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $11,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TFLO. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 4,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 17,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network boosted its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Shira Ridge Wealth Management increased its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Shira Ridge Wealth Management now owns 7,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

TFLO traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.56. 1,343,401 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,863,054. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.37 and a 52 week high of $50.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.57 and its 200 day moving average is $50.58.

About iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

