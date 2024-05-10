Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Sells 3,149 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 126,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,149 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $13,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 185.9% during the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $42,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJR traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $109.01. The company had a trading volume of 3,485,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,240,800. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.31. The company has a market capitalization of $79.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $87.32 and a 1-year high of $111.16.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.