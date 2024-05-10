Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Sells 664 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 664 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $8,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTV. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 73.4% during the third quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter worth $224,000. Graypoint LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 25.6% during the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 2,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strata Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter worth $240,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

VTV traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $161.40. 1,292,254 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,362,031. The stock has a market cap of $115.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $158.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.76. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $131.42 and a 1-year high of $163.30.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

