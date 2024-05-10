Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.190-0.200 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.180. The company issued revenue guidance of $957.0 million-$957.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $952.8 million. Confluent also updated its Q2 2024 guidance to 0.040-0.050 EPS.

Confluent stock traded down $1.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.42. The stock had a trading volume of 3,731,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,832,878. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 4.62. The company has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.11 and a beta of 0.93. Confluent has a one year low of $14.69 and a one year high of $41.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.31.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $213.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.62 million. Confluent had a negative net margin of 56.99% and a negative return on equity of 44.16%. On average, analysts expect that Confluent will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CFLT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Confluent from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Confluent from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Confluent in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Confluent in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a hold rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Confluent from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $32.88.

In other news, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.46, for a total transaction of $7,546,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Confluent news, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.46, for a total transaction of $7,546,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Chad Verbowski sold 5,963 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total transaction of $191,710.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 404,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,001,845.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 732,173 shares of company stock worth $24,194,120 over the last quarter. 13.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.

