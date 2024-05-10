Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Releases Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.040-0.050 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.040. The company issued revenue guidance of $229.0 million-$230.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $229.3 million. Confluent also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.190-0.200 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on CFLT. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Confluent from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Confluent from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Confluent from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Confluent in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a hold rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on Confluent from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $32.88.

Get Confluent alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Confluent

Confluent Stock Performance

NASDAQ CFLT traded down $1.61 on Friday, hitting $29.42. 3,732,562 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,843,899. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.31. The firm has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.11 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 4.62. Confluent has a fifty-two week low of $14.69 and a fifty-two week high of $41.22.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Confluent had a negative return on equity of 44.16% and a negative net margin of 56.99%. The company had revenue of $213.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.62 million. On average, research analysts expect that Confluent will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CTO Chad Verbowski sold 8,086 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.20, for a total transaction of $252,283.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 532,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,600,646.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Confluent news, CAO Ying Christina Liu sold 4,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total transaction of $132,104.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 123,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,970,428.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Chad Verbowski sold 8,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.20, for a total value of $252,283.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 532,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,600,646.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 732,173 shares of company stock worth $24,194,120. 13.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Confluent Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Confluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Confluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.