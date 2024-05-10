Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Updates Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.040-0.050 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.040. The company issued revenue guidance of $229.0 million-$230.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $229.3 million. Confluent also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.190-0.200 EPS.

Shares of CFLT stock traded down $1.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.42. The stock had a trading volume of 3,732,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,843,899. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.31. Confluent has a one year low of $14.69 and a one year high of $41.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.11 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 4.62.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Confluent had a negative return on equity of 44.16% and a negative net margin of 56.99%. The firm had revenue of $213.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.62 million. Equities analysts forecast that Confluent will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CFLT shares. DA Davidson restated a buy rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Confluent in a research report on Monday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Confluent from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Confluent from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial reissued a buy rating and set a $36.00 target price (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Confluent in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Confluent from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $32.88.

In other Confluent news, CTO Chad Verbowski sold 5,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total transaction of $191,710.45. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 404,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,001,845.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Confluent news, CMO Stephanie Buscemi sold 2,724 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total value of $87,576.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 109,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,504,414.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Chad Verbowski sold 5,963 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total transaction of $191,710.45. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 404,412 shares in the company, valued at $13,001,845.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 732,173 shares of company stock valued at $24,194,120 over the last three months. 13.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.

