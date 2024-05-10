Conflux (CFX) Trading Down 1.2% This Week

Conflux (CFX) traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 10th. In the last week, Conflux has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar. Conflux has a total market capitalization of $885.66 million and $28.09 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Conflux coin can currently be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000348 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $62,984.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $449.74 or 0.00714048 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $83.14 or 0.00131993 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00009444 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.63 or 0.00043875 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.20 or 0.00070176 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.61 or 0.00212134 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $65.03 or 0.00103254 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Conflux Coin Profile

Conflux (CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 4,998,575,567 coins and its circulating supply is 4,036,103,248 coins. The official website for Conflux is confluxnetwork.org. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Conflux is confluxnetwork.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Conflux

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 4,998,491,980.38 with 4,035,991,969.12 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.21806965 USD and is up 2.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 159 active market(s) with $28,871,224.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conflux should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Conflux using one of the exchanges listed above.

