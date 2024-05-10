Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) Shares Gap Up to $53.81

Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $53.81, but opened at $57.11. Construction Partners shares last traded at $54.92, with a volume of 88,747 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Construction Partners from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Construction Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Sidoti cut Construction Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Construction Partners Trading Up 3.0 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06. Construction Partners had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 3.52%. The company had revenue of $396.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.62 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Construction Partners, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROAD. Geneva Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Construction Partners by 8.5% during the first quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 3,408,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,403,000 after purchasing an additional 268,225 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Construction Partners by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,346,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,108,000 after buying an additional 55,752 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Construction Partners by 2.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,225,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,369,000 after buying an additional 56,595 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 188.3% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,692,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,024,000 after buying an additional 1,105,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 15.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,316,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,116,000 after buying an additional 172,109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

Construction Partners Company Profile

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, constructs and maintains roadways in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee. The company provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, such as highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

