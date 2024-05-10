Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLP) Sets New 52-Week High at $77.39

Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLP – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $77.39 and last traded at $77.36, with a volume of 1060618 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $77.18.

Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund Stock Up 0.6 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.74. The firm has a market cap of $14.62 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 0.45.

Get Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XLP. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund by 0.6% in the first quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1.3% in the first quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1.4% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in shares of Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund by 15.7% in the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 6,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter.

Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund Company Profile

Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities of companies in The Consumer Staples Select Sector Index (the Index).The Fund typically invests in substantially all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.