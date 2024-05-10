Contrasting Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) and LATAM Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:LTMAY)

LATAM Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:LTMAY – Get Free Report) and Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

LATAM Airlines Group has a beta of 3.72, meaning that its share price is 272% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Air France-KLM has a beta of 1.73, meaning that its share price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares LATAM Airlines Group and Air France-KLM’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LATAM Airlines Group $11.64 billion 29.64 $581.83 million N/A N/A Air France-KLM $32.49 billion 0.02 $1.01 billion $0.46 2.43

Analyst Ratings

Air France-KLM has higher revenue and earnings than LATAM Airlines Group.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for LATAM Airlines Group and Air France-KLM, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LATAM Airlines Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Air France-KLM 1 1 1 0 2.00

Profitability

This table compares LATAM Airlines Group and Air France-KLM’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LATAM Airlines Group 5.93% 193.82% 5.07% Air France-KLM 3.15% -49.95% 2.88%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.9% of Air France-KLM shares are held by institutional investors. 7.8% of LATAM Airlines Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

LATAM Airlines Group beats Air France-KLM on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LATAM Airlines Group

LATAM Airlines Group S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Chile, Peru, Ecuador, Colombia, Brazil, other Latin American countries, the Caribbean, North America, Europe, and Oceania. It offers other services, such as ground handling, courier, logistics, and maintenance services. As of December 31, 2023, the company provides passenger transport services to 148 destinations in 26 countries and cargo services to 166 destinations in 33 countries; and operated 333 fleet of aircraft. The company was formerly known as LAN Airlines S.A. and changed its name to LATAM Airlines Group S.A. in June 2012. LATAM Airlines Group S.A. was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Santiago, Chile.

About Air France-KLM

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo transportation services and aeronautical maintenance in Metropolitan France, Benelux, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airframe maintenance, Engine Maintenance, and Component Support. It offers airframe maintenance, electronic, mechanical, pneumatic, hydraulic, and other services. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

