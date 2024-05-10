Contrasting CITIC (OTCMKTS:CTPCY) & Metallus (NYSE:MTUS)

Metallus (NYSE:MTUS – Get Free Report) and CITIC (OTCMKTS:CTPCY – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Metallus and CITIC’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Metallus $1.36 billion 0.66 $69.40 million $1.46 14.14 CITIC $98.47 billion N/A $9.64 billion N/A N/A

CITIC has higher revenue and earnings than Metallus.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Metallus 0 0 0 0 N/A CITIC 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Metallus and CITIC, as provided by MarketBeat.

Risk & Volatility

Metallus has a beta of 1.55, suggesting that its stock price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CITIC has a beta of 0.54, suggesting that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Metallus and CITIC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Metallus 5.09% 12.54% 7.79% CITIC N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

77.6% of Metallus shares are held by institutional investors. 3.7% of Metallus shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Metallus beats CITIC on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Metallus

Metallus Inc. manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. The company offers special bar quality (SBQ) bars, seamless mechanical tubes, precision steel components, and billets that are used in gears, hubs, axles, crankshafts and motor shafts, oil country drill pipes, bits and collars, bearing races and rolling elements, bushings, fuel injectors, wind energy shafts, anti-friction bearings, artillery and mortar bodies, and other applications. It also provides custom-make precision steel components. It offers its products and services to the automotive, energy, industrial equipment, mining, construction, rail, aerospace and defense, heavy truck, agriculture, and power generation sectors. The company was formerly known as TimkenSteel Corporation and changed its name to Metallus Inc. in February 2024. Metallus Inc. was founded in 1899 and is headquartered in Canton, Ohio.

About CITIC

CITIC Limited operates in the financial services, advanced intelligent manufacturing, advanced materials, consumption, urbanization, resources and energy, and engineering contracting businesses worldwide. The Comprehensive Financial Services segment provides banking, trust, insurance and reinsurance, investment banking, wealth and asset management, financial markets, equity investment, financing, and other integrated financial services. The Advanced Intelligent Manufacturing segment offers wheels and lightweight cast components, and chassis and body systems; and mining and heavy machinery, specialized robots and intelligent equipment, new energy equipment, and special materials, as well as operates industrial Internet platform. The Advanced Materials segment offers special steel products; high-grade chloride; explores, develops, and produces oil; invests in coal and bauxite mining, imports and exports commodities, electrolytic aluminum, and alumina smelting; and invests in and manages power plants. The New Consumption segment provides telecommunications services; leases and sells satellite transponders; and publishes books and digital books, as well as operates in bookstore retailing business. This segment also deals and distributes with supporting services for automotive brands; and develops agricultural science and technology, as well as engages in the brand development, manufacturing, commodity trading, agency distribution, logistics, and retail in the food and fast-moving consumer goods, healthcare, and electrical products industries. T. The company was formerly known as CITIC Pacific Limited and changed its name to CITIC Limited in August 2014. CITIC Limited was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong. CITIC Limited operates as a subsidiary of CITIC Group Corporation.

