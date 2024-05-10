Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.02 Per Share

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.015 per share on Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. This is a positive change from Converge Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.

Converge Technology Solutions Stock Performance

CTS traded up C$0.06 on Friday, hitting C$5.13. 173,545 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 503,575. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$5.54 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.54. Converge Technology Solutions has a 12-month low of C$2.24 and a 12-month high of C$6.06. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -507.00, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.05.

Get Converge Technology Solutions alerts:

Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.11. Converge Technology Solutions had a negative return on equity of 1.03% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The business had revenue of C$628.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$661.10 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Converge Technology Solutions will post 0.599777 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CTS. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$4.25 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Converge Technology Solutions from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Echelon Wealth Partners increased their target price on Converge Technology Solutions from C$5.80 to C$6.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Eight Capital upped their price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$7.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Desjardins increased their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$6.47.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CTS

Insider Transactions at Converge Technology Solutions

In related news, Senior Officer Greg Berard acquired 8,775 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$5.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,895.00. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 11,590 shares of company stock worth $66,944. 5.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Converge Technology Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. provides software-enabled IT and cloud solutions in the United States and Canada. Its solutions approach delivers advanced analytics, artificial intelligence, application modernization, cloud, cybersecurity, digital infrastructure, and digital workplace offerings to clients across various industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Converge Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Converge Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.