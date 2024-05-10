COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP) Plans $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.295 per share on Wednesday, July 17th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.

COPT Defense Properties has a payout ratio of 92.7% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect COPT Defense Properties to earn $2.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.14 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.5%.

COPT Defense Properties Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE:CDP traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.43. 400,055 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 933,732. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of -22.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.92. COPT Defense Properties has a 12-month low of $21.76 and a 12-month high of $26.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a current ratio of 3.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on CDP. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (down previously from $29.00) on shares of COPT Defense Properties in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised COPT Defense Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of COPT Defense Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 target price (up from $27.00) on shares of COPT Defense Properties in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

COPT Defense Properties Company Profile

COPT Defense, an S&P MidCap 400 Company, is a self-managed REIT focused on owning, operating and developing properties in locations proximate to, or sometimes containing, key U.S. Government (USG) defense installations and missions (referred to as its Defense/IT Portfolio). The Company's tenants include the USG and their defense contractors, who are primarily engaged in priority national security activities, and who generally require mission-critical and high security property enhancements.

