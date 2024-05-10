Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

Core Molding Technologies Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEAMERICAN CMT opened at $19.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $179.43 million, a PE ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Core Molding Technologies has a one year low of $16.00 and a one year high of $30.09.

Get Core Molding Technologies alerts:

Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $73.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.60 million. Core Molding Technologies had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 5.68%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Core Molding Technologies will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Core Molding Technologies

Core Molding Technologies Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Core Molding Technologies by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 12,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Core Molding Technologies by 82.7% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Core Molding Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in Core Molding Technologies by 53.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in Core Molding Technologies by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 32,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 2,287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Core Molding Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a molder of thermoplastic and thermoset structural products. The company offers a range of manufacturing processes that include compression molding of sheet molding compound, resin transfer molding, liquid molding of dicyclopentadiene, spray-up and hand-lay-up, direct long-fiber thermoplastics, and structural foam and structural web injection molding.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Core Molding Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Molding Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.