Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday.
Core Molding Technologies Stock Down 0.1 %
NYSEAMERICAN CMT opened at $19.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $179.43 million, a PE ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Core Molding Technologies has a one year low of $16.00 and a one year high of $30.09.
Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $73.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.60 million. Core Molding Technologies had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 5.68%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Core Molding Technologies will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Core Molding Technologies
Core Molding Technologies Company Profile
Core Molding Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a molder of thermoplastic and thermoset structural products. The company offers a range of manufacturing processes that include compression molding of sheet molding compound, resin transfer molding, liquid molding of dicyclopentadiene, spray-up and hand-lay-up, direct long-fiber thermoplastics, and structural foam and structural web injection molding.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Core Molding Technologies
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Roblox: The Bottom Just Fell Out of the Metaverse
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Airbnb Stock Plummets After Earnings, But is It a Buy?
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- Uber’s Earnings Drop Is Investors Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Core Molding Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Molding Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.