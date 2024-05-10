Cormark Boosts Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) Price Target to C$32.50

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Cormark from C$30.00 to C$32.50 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.43% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ERO. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$30.00 target price on Ero Copper and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. TD Securities upped their target price on Ero Copper from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$23.00 to C$23.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$26.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$28.50 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ero Copper presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$29.08.
Ero Copper Trading Down 1.4 %
Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$158.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$143.80 million. Ero Copper had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 21.71%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ero Copper will post 2.0391588 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Ero Copper
Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company is involved in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations located in the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, Brazil, as well as gold and silver by-products.
