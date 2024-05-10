Cormark Boosts Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) Price Target to C$32.50

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Cormark from C$30.00 to C$32.50 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.43% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ERO. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$30.00 target price on Ero Copper and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. TD Securities upped their target price on Ero Copper from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$23.00 to C$23.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$26.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$28.50 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ero Copper presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$29.08.

Get Ero Copper alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Ero Copper

Ero Copper Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of TSE:ERO traded down C$0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching C$29.43. The stock had a trading volume of 371,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,093. Ero Copper has a fifty-two week low of C$15.72 and a fifty-two week high of C$32.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$26.61 and a 200-day moving average price of C$22.15. The stock has a market cap of C$3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01, a PEG ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.09.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$158.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$143.80 million. Ero Copper had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 21.71%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ero Copper will post 2.0391588 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ero Copper

(Get Free Report)

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company is involved in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations located in the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, Brazil, as well as gold and silver by-products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ero Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ero Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.