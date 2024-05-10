Cormark Cuts Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) Price Target to C$0.65

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Cormark from C$0.80 to C$0.65 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
SOT.UN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$1.00 to C$0.75 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$0.80 to C$0.75 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Slate Office REIT currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$0.90.
Slate Office REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust. The REIT's portfolio currently comprises 43 strategic and well-located real estate assets located primarily across Canada's major population centres including one downtown asset in Chicago, Illinois. The REIT is focused on maximizing value through internal organic rental and occupancy growth and strategic acquisitions.
