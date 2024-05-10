Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP) Reaches New 1-Year High at $18.25

Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE:CAAP – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $18.25 and last traded at $18.03, with a volume of 28535 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.09.
Corporación América Airports Trading Down 1.1 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 2.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.14.
Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter. Corporación América Airports had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 17.00%. The company had revenue of $365.00 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Corporación América Airports S.A. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corporación América Airports
About Corporación América Airports
Corporación América Airports SA, through its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and operates airport concessions. It operates 52 airports in Latin America, Europe, and Eurasia. The company was formerly known as A.C.I. Airports International S.à r.l. and changed its name to Corporación América Airports SA in September 2017.
