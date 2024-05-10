Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP) Reaches New 1-Year High at $18.25

Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE:CAAP – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $18.25 and last traded at $18.03, with a volume of 28535 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.09.

Corporación América Airports Trading Down 1.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 2.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.14.

Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter. Corporación América Airports had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 17.00%. The company had revenue of $365.00 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Corporación América Airports S.A. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corporación América Airports

About Corporación América Airports

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CAAP. Stokes Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Corporación América Airports by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 293,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,927,000 after buying an additional 4,320 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Corporación América Airports by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 279,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,726,000 after purchasing an additional 10,563 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Corporación América Airports by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 169,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,726,000 after buying an additional 53,034 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Corporación América Airports by 219.9% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 156,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after acquiring an additional 107,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TT International Asset Management LTD bought a new stake in shares of Corporación América Airports in the 4th quarter worth about $2,332,000. 12.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Corporación América Airports SA, through its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and operates airport concessions. It operates 52 airports in Latin America, Europe, and Eurasia. The company was formerly known as A.C.I. Airports International S.à r.l. and changed its name to Corporación América Airports SA in September 2017.

