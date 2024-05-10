Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) CAO Jonathan D. Lee Sells 5,000 Shares

Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) CAO Jonathan D. Lee sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.45, for a total value of $107,250.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 120,835 shares in the company, valued at $2,591,910.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Coupang Trading Up 2.3 %

Coupang stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.51. 11,119,883 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,388,358. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.00, a PEG ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 1.13. Coupang, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.51 and a fifty-two week high of $23.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.31.

Get Coupang alerts:

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $7.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.95 billion. Coupang had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 5.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Coupang from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Coupang in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on Coupang from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price objective on Coupang from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Coupang from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coupang currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.42.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Coupang

Institutional Trading of Coupang

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CPNG. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Coupang by 135.8% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coupang in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Coupang in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coupang in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Coupang by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

About Coupang

(Get Free Report)

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates retail business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through Product Commerce and Developing Offerings segments. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Coupang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.