Coya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COYA) Earns Buy Rating from Chardan Capital

Coya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COYA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Chardan Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $14.00 price target on the stock. Chardan Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 65.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Coya Therapeutics Trading Up 5.4 %

Shares of COYA stock opened at $8.46 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.35. The stock has a market cap of $123.53 million, a PE ratio of -10.85 and a beta of 1.05. Coya Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.21 and a 12 month high of $10.69.

Coya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COYA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.00 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Coya Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COYA. CM Management LLC boosted its holdings in Coya Therapeutics by 66.7% in the third quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Coya Therapeutics by 172.2% in the 4th quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 1,274,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,441,000 after purchasing an additional 805,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC grew its position in Coya Therapeutics by 92.6% during the 4th quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,031,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,381,000 after purchasing an additional 496,183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.75% of the company’s stock.

Coya Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of proprietary medicinal products to modulate the function of regulatory T cells (Tregs). The company's product candidate pipeline is based on therapeutic modalities, such as Treg-enhancing biologics, Treg-derived exosomes, and autologous Treg cell therapy.

