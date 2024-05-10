Coya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COYA) Earns Buy Rating from Chardan Capital

Coya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COYA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Chardan Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $14.00 price target on the stock. Chardan Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 65.48% from the stock’s previous close.
Coya Therapeutics Trading Up 5.4 %
Shares of COYA stock opened at $8.46 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.35. The stock has a market cap of $123.53 million, a PE ratio of -10.85 and a beta of 1.05. Coya Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.21 and a 12 month high of $10.69.
Coya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COYA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.00 million for the quarter.
About Coya Therapeutics
Coya Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of proprietary medicinal products to modulate the function of regulatory T cells (Tregs). The company's product candidate pipeline is based on therapeutic modalities, such as Treg-enhancing biologics, Treg-derived exosomes, and autologous Treg cell therapy.
