Craig Hallum Begins Coverage on Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON)

Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

Eton Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 7.7 %

NASDAQ:ETON opened at $3.44 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.24 million, a P/E ratio of -114.50 and a beta of 1.19. Eton Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.42 and a 1 year high of $5.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.72 and a 200-day moving average of $4.06.

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). Eton Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 6.21% and a negative net margin of 2.96%. The company had revenue of $7.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ETON. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Eton Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 563,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,466,000 after purchasing an additional 34,800 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $1,070,000. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its position in Eton Pharmaceuticals by 124.7% during the 4th quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 492,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after acquiring an additional 273,054 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Eton Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $160,000. 27.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, acquiring, and commercializing pharmaceutical products for rare diseases. The company offers ALKINDI SPRINKLE, a replacement therapy for adrenocortical insufficiency in children under 17 years of age; Carglumic Acid for the treatment of acute and chronic hyperammonemia due to N-acetylglutamate Synthase deficiency; Betaine Anhydrous for the treatment of homocystinuria; and Nitisinone for the treatment of tyrosinemia type 1.

