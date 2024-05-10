Craig Hallum Lowers Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) Price Target to $7.00

Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by Craig Hallum from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 104.68% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on FLUX. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Flux Power in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Maxim Group reduced their price target on shares of Flux Power from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Flux Power in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Flux Power presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLUX traded down $1.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.42. 589,407 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,101. The stock has a market cap of $56.53 million, a P/E ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.22. Flux Power has a 52-week low of $2.90 and a 52-week high of $5.86.

Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $14.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.02 million. Flux Power had a negative net margin of 9.07% and a negative return on equity of 67.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Flux Power will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Flux Power stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.08% of Flux Power as of its most recent SEC filing. 37.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Flux Power Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary Flux Power, Inc, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells lithium-ion energy storage solutions for lift trucks, airport ground support equipment, and other industrial and commercial applications in the North America. It offers battery management system (BMS) that provides cell balancing, charging, discharging, monitoring, and communication between the pack and the forklift.

