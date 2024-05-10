Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:SLVO) Announces Dividend of $2.12

Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:SLVO – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of 2.1247 per share on Tuesday, May 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. This is an increase from Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN’s previous dividend of $0.75.
Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN Trading Up 0.0 %
SLVO traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $80.35. 5,893 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,857. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.81. Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN has a one year low of $65.10 and a one year high of $81.21.
About Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN
