Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (CCAP) to Issue Variable Dividend of $0.11 on June 17th

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP – Get Free Report) declared a Variable dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Monday, June 17th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st.

Crescent Capital BDC has a dividend payout ratio of 81.6% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect Crescent Capital BDC to earn $2.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 81.2%.

Crescent Capital BDC Stock Performance

Shares of CCAP traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 263,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,769. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $674.12 million, a PE ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Crescent Capital BDC has a one year low of $13.30 and a one year high of $18.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Crescent Capital BDC ( NASDAQ:CCAP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $50.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.99 million. Crescent Capital BDC had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 45.54%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crescent Capital BDC will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Crescent Capital BDC from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Crescent Capital BDC from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Crescent Capital BDC from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd.

Crescent Capital BDC Company Profile

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is as a business development company private equity / buyouts and loan fund. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. The fund seeks to invest in United States.

