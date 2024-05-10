Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) PT Raised to $19.00 at Raymond James

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $18.00 to $19.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 4.45% from the company’s previous close.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Crescent Capital BDC from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Crescent Capital BDC from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd.
Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $50.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.99 million. Crescent Capital BDC had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 45.54%. Equities research analysts predict that Crescent Capital BDC will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCAP. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Crescent Capital BDC during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Crescent Capital BDC in the fourth quarter worth approximately $167,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Crescent Capital BDC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $197,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Crescent Capital BDC during the 3rd quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC during the 4th quarter valued at $248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.46% of the company’s stock.
Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is as a business development company private equity / buyouts and loan fund. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. The fund seeks to invest in United States.
