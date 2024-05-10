Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) CRO Acquires $11,610.00 in Stock

Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO – Get Free Report) CRO Jon Brinton bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.87 per share, with a total value of $11,610.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 92,406 shares in the company, valued at $357,611.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Crexendo Price Performance

CXDO stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.86. 146,789 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 224,900. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Crexendo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.24 and a 1-year high of $7.59. The company has a market cap of $99.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -203.50 and a beta of 1.16.

Get Crexendo alerts:

Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. Crexendo had a negative net margin of 0.68% and a positive return on equity of 6.60%. The firm had revenue of $14.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Crexendo, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Crexendo

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CXDO. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crexendo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Crexendo during the fourth quarter worth $108,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Crexendo in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Crexendo in the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Crexendo by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 455,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 30,646 shares in the last quarter. 9.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CXDO shares. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Crexendo from $5.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. B. Riley raised Crexendo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $6.75 to $5.75 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Crexendo from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th.

View Our Latest Research Report on Crexendo

About Crexendo

(Get Free Report)

Crexendo, Inc provides cloud communication platform and services, video collaboration, and managed IT services for businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud Telecommunications Services and Software Solutions. The Cloud Telecommunications segment provides telecommunications services that transmit calls using Internet protocol (IP) or cloud technology, which converts voice signals into digital data packets for transmission over the Internet or cloud; and broadband Internet services, as well as develops end user portals for account and license management, and billing and customer support.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crexendo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crexendo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.