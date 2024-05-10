CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Price Target Cut to $95.00

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer from $102.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 84.75% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Chardan Capital upped their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. TheStreet raised CRISPR Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.93.

CRSP traded down $2.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.42. 1,118,297 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,752,791. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.17 and a beta of 1.80. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $37.55 and a 1-year high of $91.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.56.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.67) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 99.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that CRISPR Therapeutics will post -6.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel James R. Kasinger sold 1,913 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.67, for a total value of $152,408.71. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 57,371 shares in the company, valued at $4,570,747.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, General Counsel James R. Kasinger sold 1,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.67, for a total transaction of $152,408.71. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 57,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,570,747.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 19,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.91, for a total value of $1,173,157.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,468,589.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,992 shares of company stock valued at $6,132,335 in the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 66.7% in the first quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 2,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 9,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

