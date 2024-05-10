CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Shares Down 3.1% on Disappointing Earnings

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 3.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $53.25 and last traded at $53.81. Approximately 398,715 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 1,747,559 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.53.

The company reported ($1.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.53 million. CRISPR Therapeutics’s revenue was down 99.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.67) EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised CRISPR Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Chardan Capital raised their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CRISPR Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.43.

Insider Activity

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.36, for a total value of $1,607,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 187,377 shares in the company, valued at $15,057,615.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.36, for a total value of $1,607,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,057,615.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Raju Prasad sold 3,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.69, for a total value of $256,159.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,740.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,992 shares of company stock worth $6,132,335 in the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of CRISPR Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jump Financial LLC increased its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 194.7% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 33,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 22,006 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 1.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 136,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,536,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372,986 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Baker Chad R increased its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 89.1% in the 4th quarter. Baker Chad R now owns 98,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,167,000 after buying an additional 46,420 shares in the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CRISPR Therapeutics Trading Down 3.8 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.56. The firm has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.76 and a beta of 1.80.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

Further Reading

