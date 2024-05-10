Cristiano R. Amon Sells 8,100 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Stock

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total value of $1,466,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,100 shares in the company, valued at $1,466,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

QUALCOMM Stock Up 0.9 %

QCOM traded up $1.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $182.08. 4,699,664 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,620,351. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $101.47 and a one year high of $184.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $169.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.54. The company has a market cap of $203.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.33.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on QCOM. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $158.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On QUALCOMM

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 102.5% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 241 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 327.1% in the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 205 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 95.0% during the fourth quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 236 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

