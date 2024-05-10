Critical Analysis: Fisker (FSRN) and Its Rivals

Fisker (NYSE:FSRN – Get Free Report) is one of 70 public companies in the “Motor vehicles & car bodies” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Fisker to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Fisker and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fisker -278.72% -161.43% -23.26% Fisker Competitors -150.54% -25.94% -9.14%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Fisker and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Fisker $272.89 million -$939.95 million -0.02 Fisker Competitors $1,013.68 billion $2.35 billion -10.66

Risk and Volatility

Fisker’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Fisker. Fisker is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Fisker has a beta of 0.13, suggesting that its stock price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fisker’s competitors have a beta of 3.66, suggesting that their average stock price is 266% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

33.6% of Fisker shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.6% of shares of all “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies are owned by institutional investors. 26.3% of Fisker shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.9% of shares of all “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Fisker and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fisker 0 0 0 0 N/A Fisker Competitors 962 2503 3400 151 2.39

As a group, “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies have a potential upside of 12.21%. Given Fisker’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Fisker has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

Fisker competitors beat Fisker on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

About Fisker

Fisker Inc. develops, manufactures, markets, leases, or sells electric vehicles. It operates through three segments: The White Space, The Value Segment, and The Conservative Premium segments. The company is also involved in asset-light automotive business. In addition, it offers fisker flexible platform agnostic design, a process that develops and designs electric vehicles in specific segment size. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, California.

