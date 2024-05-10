Critical Analysis: Indonesia Energy (NYSE:INDO) and Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST)

Indonesia Energy (NYSE:INDO – Get Free Report) and Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.5% of Indonesia Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.8% of Vista Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 71.6% of Indonesia Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Indonesia Energy and Vista Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Indonesia Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Vista Energy 0 2 1 0 2.33

Earnings & Valuation

Vista Energy has a consensus target price of $51.00, suggesting a potential upside of 10.29%. Given Vista Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Vista Energy is more favorable than Indonesia Energy.

This table compares Indonesia Energy and Vista Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Indonesia Energy $3.53 million 12.18 -$2.64 million N/A N/A Vista Energy $1.17 billion 3.67 $396.95 million $3.45 13.40

Vista Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Indonesia Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Indonesia Energy and Vista Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Indonesia Energy N/A N/A N/A Vista Energy 30.24% 39.92% 18.22%

Risk & Volatility

Indonesia Energy has a beta of 0.12, indicating that its stock price is 88% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vista Energy has a beta of 1.93, indicating that its stock price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Vista Energy beats Indonesia Energy on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Indonesia Energy

Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in Indonesia. The company holds interests in the Kruh Block, a producing block covering an area of 258 square kilometers with net crude oil proved reserves of 2.06 million barrels located to the northwest of Pendopo, Pali, South Sumatra; and the Citarum Block, an exploration block covering an area of 3,924.67 square kilometers located onshore in West Java. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Jakarta, Indonesia. Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited is a subsidiary of Maderic Holding Limited.

About Vista Energy

Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Neuquina basin, Argentina and Vaca Muerta. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. In addition, the company involved in drilling and workover activities located in Argentina. The company was formerly known as Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. and changed its name to Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. in April 2022. Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

