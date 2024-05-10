Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) PT Raised to $148.00 at UBS Group

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by analysts at UBS Group from $124.00 to $148.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the textile maker’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.05% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CROX. OTR Global raised Crocs from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of Crocs from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays initiated coverage on Crocs in a report on Monday, April 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $167.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Crocs from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Crocs from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.42.

Get Crocs alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Crocs

Crocs Stock Performance

Shares of CROX traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $140.88. 114,044 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,408,052. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Crocs has a twelve month low of $74.00 and a twelve month high of $146.79.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The textile maker reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.77. Crocs had a net margin of 20.00% and a return on equity of 61.97%. The business had revenue of $938.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Crocs will post 12.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President Michelle Poole sold 4,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.15, for a total transaction of $571,085.95. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 64,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,734,264.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, President Michelle Poole sold 4,793 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.15, for a total transaction of $571,085.95. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 64,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,734,264.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John B. Replogle bought 1,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $126.75 per share, with a total value of $249,951.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,642.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,867 shares of company stock valued at $4,786,276 over the last ninety days. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverwater Partners LLC boosted its stake in Crocs by 1.0% during the first quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 10,725 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Crocs by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 320 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crocs by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Crocs by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,060 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Crocs by 0.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 26,720 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Crocs Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.