Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $15.59

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $15.59 and last traded at $15.73, with a volume of 50473 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.41.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CCRN. Benchmark reduced their price target on Cross Country Healthcare from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Barrington Research lowered their price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.83.

Get Cross Country Healthcare alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Cross Country Healthcare

Cross Country Healthcare Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $519.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.78 and its 200-day moving average is $19.86.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Cross Country Healthcare had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $379.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cross Country Healthcare

In related news, insider Karen Mote sold 6,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total transaction of $105,361.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,101 shares in the company, valued at $594,961.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cross Country Healthcare

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,550,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 63.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 370,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,178,000 after purchasing an additional 144,035 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 80.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 401,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,963,000 after purchasing an additional 179,093 shares during the period. Paradiem LLC increased its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 131,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,272,000 after purchasing an additional 6,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 946.0% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 115,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,859,000 after acquiring an additional 104,293 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Cross Country Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company's Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides traditional staffing, recruiting, and value-added total talent solutions, including temporary and permanent placement of travel and local nurse and, allied professionals; temporary placement of healthcare leaders within nursing, allied, physician, and human resources; vendor neutral and managed services programs; education healthcare services; in-home care services; and outsourcing services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cross Country Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cross Country Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.