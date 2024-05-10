CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) Releases Earnings Results

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. CS Disco had a negative return on equity of 19.09% and a negative net margin of 30.52%. The company had revenue of $35.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. CS Disco updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS and its Q2 2024 guidance to EPS.

CS Disco Stock Down 15.7 %

Shares of CS Disco stock traded down $1.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.80. 1,037,495 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 263,396. CS Disco has a 1 year low of $5.07 and a 1 year high of $10.77. The company has a market capitalization of $412.49 million, a P/E ratio of -9.38 and a beta of 2.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.27.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LAW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of CS Disco from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of CS Disco from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of CS Disco in a research report on Monday, March 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CS Disco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.81.

Insider Transactions at CS Disco

In other news, CFO Michael Lafair sold 8,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.82, for a total transaction of $58,747.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 826,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,635,672.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

CS Disco Company Profile

CS Disco, Inc provides cloud-native and artificial intelligence-powered legal solutions for legal hold, legal request, ediscovery, legal document review, and case management in the United States and internationally. It offers DISCO Request, a solution that automates response compliance for legal requests; and DISCO Ediscovery, a solution that automates the ediscovery process and saves legal departments from manual tasks associated with collecting, processing, enriching, searching, reviewing, analyzing, producing, and using enterprise data that is at issue in legal matters.

Featured Stories

