Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lessened its stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,796 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 52 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $1,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CI. Everpar Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Cigna Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $863,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter valued at $230,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in The Cigna Group by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,978,465 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $592,451,000 after purchasing an additional 53,414 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its holdings in The Cigna Group by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 17,032 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,668 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,863 shares during the period. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on The Cigna Group from $384.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $334.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $327.00 to $354.00 in a report on Monday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $366.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Cigna Group

In other The Cigna Group news, CEO David Cordani sold 2,073 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.81, for a total value of $698,207.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 329,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,918,606.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Eric P. Palmer sold 6,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $2,068,220.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,649 shares in the company, valued at $15,180,660. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 2,073 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.81, for a total transaction of $698,207.13. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 329,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,918,606.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,195 shares of company stock valued at $24,586,775. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CI opened at $350.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $99.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $351.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $320.40. The Cigna Group has a fifty-two week low of $240.50 and a fifty-two week high of $365.71.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.17 by $0.30. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The firm had revenue of $57.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 28.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is 45.98%.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Articles

