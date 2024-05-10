Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Makes New $702,000 Investment in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 24,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 24.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 350,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,148,000 after purchasing an additional 68,891 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $260,000. Advisor Partners II LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 204.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 25,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 17,415 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. now owns 26,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 10,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 674,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,610,000 after buying an additional 90,104 shares during the period.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA DFAI opened at $30.34 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.43. The firm has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.83. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a twelve month low of $24.83 and a twelve month high of $30.35.

About Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

