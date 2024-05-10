Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Raises Position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 127,994 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,994 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $1,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in Energy Transfer by 88.2% in the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 2,651 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 38.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Energy Transfer Trading Down 1.7 %

Energy Transfer stock opened at $15.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Energy Transfer LP has a 12 month low of $12.21 and a 12 month high of $16.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.44. The firm has a market cap of $53.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.63.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $21.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.91 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 4.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.317 per share. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.95%. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 116.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on ET. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Energy Transfer from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.14.

About Energy Transfer

(Free Report)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

