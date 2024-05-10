Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Reduces Stock Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. trimmed its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 18.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,775 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 826 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GD. Everpar Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $895,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth about $837,000. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,372,311 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $356,348,000 after purchasing an additional 40,689 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 49,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.50, for a total value of $14,182,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 768,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $218,773,956.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other General Dynamics news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 49,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.50, for a total value of $14,182,325.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 768,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $218,773,956.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Leon Rudy F. De sold 2,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.00, for a total transaction of $740,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,518 shares in the company, valued at $1,589,184. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 65,987 shares of company stock worth $18,836,700. Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GD has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $286.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on General Dynamics from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $325.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $253.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on General Dynamics from $301.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.53.

General Dynamics Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE GD opened at $296.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $81.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $283.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $264.67. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $202.35 and a 52-week high of $296.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aerospace company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by ($0.01). General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The company had revenue of $10.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.64 earnings per share. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a $1.42 dividend. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.33%.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

See Also

