Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Reduces Stock Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. decreased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 311 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $106.22 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $101.74 and a 52-week high of $109.99. The stock has a market cap of $18.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $106.46 and its 200 day moving average is $106.09.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

