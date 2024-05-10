Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 117 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. reduced its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DEO. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Diageo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Diageo by 97.3% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Diageo in the third quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Diageo in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Diageo Price Performance

Shares of DEO opened at $142.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $144.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Diageo plc has a 12 month low of $135.63 and a 12 month high of $183.77.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, BNP Paribas cut shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diageo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3,797.50.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

