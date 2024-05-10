Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 142 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. reduced its position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 142 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRSK. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 506.5% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. 90.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Verisk Analytics

In other Verisk Analytics news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,554 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.93, for a total transaction of $346,433.22. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,528,824.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Verisk Analytics news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.93, for a total transaction of $346,433.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,528,824.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO David J. Grover sold 6,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.06, for a total transaction of $1,510,461.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,829,348.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,647,952 in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Verisk Analytics Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of VRSK opened at $244.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $231.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $236.15. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $212.90 and a 1-year high of $251.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.94, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.11. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 268.19% and a net margin of 28.45%. The business had revenue of $704.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.07 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. Verisk Analytics’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Saturday, June 15th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is presently 29.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VRSK has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $238.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.31.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

Featured Articles

