Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 1,665 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. cut its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 20.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,309 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,665 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 121.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,819,809 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $227,367,000 after acquiring an additional 999,443 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 79.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,208,137 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $150,945,000 after purchasing an additional 533,321 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 129.5% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 769,543 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $96,147,000 after purchasing an additional 434,284 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the third quarter worth $36,663,000. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 5,766,650 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $720,485,000 after buying an additional 210,238 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of YUM stock opened at $137.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.83 billion, a PE ratio of 24.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $138.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.95. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.53 and a 52 week high of $143.20.

Insider Transactions at Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.05). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 22.92% and a negative return on equity of 18.64%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. Yum! Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,078 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total transaction of $979,382.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 172,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,817,351.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Paget Leonard Alves sold 6,309 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.19, for a total value of $859,222.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,078 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total transaction of $979,382.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,817,351.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,454 shares of company stock worth $2,802,120 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

YUM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Yum! Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $150.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $145.00 to $141.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Yum! Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.53.

Yum! Brands Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

