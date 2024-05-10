Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 1,772 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. cut its stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,772 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $1,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Cardinal Health by 82.2% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,128,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862,291 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,340,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,026,000 after acquiring an additional 28,412 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,619,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,052,000 after purchasing an additional 389,431 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 0.8% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,496,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,749,000 after acquiring an additional 19,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Cardinal Health by 118.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,516,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,816,000 after buying an additional 823,520 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CAH. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Monday, February 26th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Argus upgraded Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.00.

Cardinal Health Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE CAH opened at $98.40 on Friday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.90 and a twelve month high of $116.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.16. The company has a market capitalization of $23.97 billion, a PE ratio of 43.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.71.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $54.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.05 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.25% and a negative return on equity of 54.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a $0.5056 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 88.89%.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

