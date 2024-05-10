Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 3,878 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. decreased its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,878 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 295,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,082,000 after purchasing an additional 4,590 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 1.9% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 9,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the third quarter worth $3,592,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co now owns 2,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Duke Energy by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 10,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $933,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Price Performance

Shares of DUK opened at $103.01 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $96.19 and its 200 day moving average is $94.42. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $83.06 and a 12-month high of $103.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $79.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at Duke Energy

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.31 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.57, for a total value of $277,710.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,213 shares in the company, valued at $1,315,697.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on DUK shares. Bank of America increased their target price on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $101.00 to $94.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Duke Energy from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.31.

Duke Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

