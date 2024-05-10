Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 47 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lessened its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 47 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $1,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROK. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the third quarter worth $26,000. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock opened at $270.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $281.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $283.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.43. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $252.11 and a 12 month high of $348.52.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.35. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 11.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ROK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $254.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $324.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $322.00 to $316.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $307.93.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.52, for a total value of $140,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,229,519.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Rockwell Automation news, CFO Nicholas C. Gangestad sold 1,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.17, for a total value of $573,170.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,217 shares in the company, valued at $3,520,572.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.52, for a total transaction of $140,260.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,229,519.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,240 shares of company stock worth $4,891,324 over the last 90 days. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Featured Articles

