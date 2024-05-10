Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $26.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 57.48% from the stock’s previous close. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Curis’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($2.04) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.97) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($2.08) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($8.16) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($7.20) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($6.20) EPS.

Curis Stock Performance

Shares of CRIS stock opened at $16.51 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.08. The company has a market capitalization of $97.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 3.59. Curis has a 52 week low of $3.80 and a 52 week high of $19.60.

Get Curis alerts:

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.94) by ($0.11). Curis had a negative net margin of 473.04% and a negative return on equity of 169.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.40) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Curis will post -5.92 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Curis

Curis Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. a16z Perennial Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Curis during the 4th quarter worth $85,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Curis by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 33,158 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 14,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC bought a new stake in Curis during the first quarter worth $219,000. 29.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include Emavusertib, an oral small molecule IRAK4 kinase inhibitor, which is in a Phase 1/2 open-label, single arm expansion trial in patients with relapsed or refractory, or R/R, AML and high-risk myelodysplastic syndromes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Curis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.