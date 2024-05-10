Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) Reaches New 1-Year High at $279.90

Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $279.90 and last traded at $279.48, with a volume of 10812 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $277.08.

A number of research firms recently commented on CW. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $246.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $240.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $260.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $255.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Curtiss-Wright has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.00.

The stock has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.54 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $252.09 and its 200 day moving average is $230.46.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The aerospace company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.24. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The company had revenue of $713.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 10.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Curtiss-Wright news, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $625,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,942 shares in the company, valued at $3,985,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Lynn M. Bamford sold 2,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.60, for a total transaction of $638,232.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,714,302.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $625,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,942 shares in the company, valued at $3,985,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,451 shares of company stock worth $3,030,512 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,716 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 10.1% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,158 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 14.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,434 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,693,000 after acquiring an additional 5,669 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,411 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,706 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. 82.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

