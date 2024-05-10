CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Stock Position Lifted by Hills Bank & Trust Co

Hills Bank & Trust Co increased its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,566 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $4,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC grew its position in CVS Health by 74.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 43,213 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,017,000 after acquiring an additional 18,385 shares during the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.6% in the third quarter. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC now owns 50,488 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,525,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.3% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 10,405 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in CVS Health by 2.6% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 19,355 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,351,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC bought a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on CVS shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $78.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen cut CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $99.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target (down from $90.00) on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $76.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.75.

CVS Health Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE CVS traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,115,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,797,448. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.84. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $53.70 and a twelve month high of $83.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.38). CVS Health had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The company had revenue of $88.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd were given a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 19th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.75%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CVS Health news, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $53.88 per share, with a total value of $53,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,424.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $53.88 per share, with a total value of $53,880.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 21,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,424.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 29,473 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total value of $2,267,947.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,765 shares in the company, valued at $3,059,916.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Featured Stories

