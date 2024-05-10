Darcy Anderson Sells 3,500 Shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Stock

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) Director Darcy Anderson sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.90, for a total value of $1,207,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,879,120.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Darcy Anderson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 5th, Darcy Anderson sold 3,800 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.60, for a total transaction of $1,203,080.00.

Comfort Systems USA Price Performance

Shares of FIX opened at $347.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a PE ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 1.20. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $144.45 and a 52-week high of $351.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $312.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $244.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

Comfort Systems USA ( NYSE:FIX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 6.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FIX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson upped their target price on Comfort Systems USA from $200.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $208.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th.

Institutional Trading of Comfort Systems USA

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Comfort Systems USA by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,317,146 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $224,455,000 after purchasing an additional 50,001 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Comfort Systems USA during the third quarter worth $202,433,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 61.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 570,778 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $97,266,000 after acquiring an additional 216,200 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 476,756 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,244,000 after purchasing an additional 112,185 shares during the period. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 4th quarter valued at $87,733,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

